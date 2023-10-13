The common cold is a viral infection, and one of the most common illnesses to get. They spread easily from person to person, especially within the first two days. You might have a stuffy or runny nose, a sore throat, tiredness, or a mild fever. Being cold or wet doesn't cause a cold. You might also have yellow- or green-colored mucus in the later stages of a cold.

What causes a cold?

Colds are caused by many different viruses, most commonly a rhinovirus. You can get a cold by touching an infected person's hand after they've wiped or blown their nose, touching something that an infected person has just touched, wiping an infected child's nose, or breathing in the virus after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

What are the symptoms of a cold?

At first, you may have a scratchy or sore throat, a runny nose with thin, clear discharge, and sometimes a mild fever. Later, you may have a stuffy or runny nose with thick yellow or green discharge, tiredness, and a cough. See a doctor right away if you have a high fever, a bad headache, a rash, trouble breathing, or chest pain. Colds can cause asthma attacks in people with asthma, or lead to ear or sinus infections.

How are colds treated?

Doctors may tell you to rest at home, drink plenty of fluids, or to use a humidifier or vaporizer at night to help you sleep. Doctors may also suggest over-the-counter medicines to help you feel better. Gargling with salt water can help soothe a sore throat.

How can I prevent colds?