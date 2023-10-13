Swimmer's ear is an ear canal infection. Your ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum. The phrase "swimmer's ear" is due to ear canal infections being especially common after swimming. However, most ear canal infections occur in people who haven't been in water.

What causes swimmer's ear?

Ear canal infections are usually caused by a bacterial infection. Sometimes it's caused by fungal infection. You're more likely to get an ear canal infection if you have skin problems in your ear, such as psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis of the ear, swim in a lake rather than a pool, use a hearing aid or ear buds, or irritate your ear canal with cotton swabs.

What are the symptoms of swimmer's ear?

Symptoms include itching, pain, and white or yellow fluid draining from your ear. If the infection is bad, your ear canal may swell shut and you may have trouble hearing. Sometimes the infection affects just one spot in your ear canal and forms a painful pimple.

How do doctors treat swimmer's ear?

Doctors may Use suction or dry cotton wipes to clean out your ear

Have you use ear drops several times a day for up to a week

Place a strip of gauze in your ear for a day or two to help the ear drops get into your ear

Cut open any pimples to let the pus out

Tell you not to swim or fly for a while and to keep water out of your ear

How can I prevent swimmer's ear?

There are a few things you can do to lower your chance of getting an ear canal infection.

Use an ear drop solution made of half white vinegar and half rubbing alcohol after swimming. Don't do this if you have problems with your eardrum.

Avoid using cotton swabs and other objects to clean your ears. This can push dirt further into your ear and hurt your ear canal.