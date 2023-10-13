Sleep apnea is when your breathing slows or stops for a short time while you're sleeping and then restarts. This repeatedly happens each time you sleep, often many times an hour. You wake up part way when your breathing stops. When you wake up, you start breathing again. Usually, you don't remember waking up. However, it still breaks up a good night's sleep.

What are risk factors for sleep apnea?

Your risk of sleep apnea is higher if the back of your mouth and throat is narrow. This is more common if you have a short, thick neck and round head, or have a large tongue, adenoids (tissue at the back of your throat where your throat and nasal passages meet), or tonsils (tissue on both sides of your throat). Other risk factors for sleep apnea include hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland), drinking large amounts of alcohol, or using sleep aids.

What are the symptoms of sleep apnea?

While you may not notice anything wrong while you sleep, someone who shares your room will likely hear you make gasping, gurgling, or choking sounds; snore very loudly; stop breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time; or be very restless in bed.

When you wake up, you may feel bad during the day. You may have a headache, feel sleepy, weak, and tired all day, think slowly or have trouble concentrating, or fall asleep during the day when you want to be awake, such as at work or while driving.

Most adults who snore don't have obstructive sleep apnea. If you have sleep apnea, you're more likely to snore.

How can doctors tell if I have sleep apnea?

Your doctor will usually do a test while you're sleeping. The test is called polysomnography or a sleep study. You may have to go to a special sleep center for the sleep study. Sometimes your doctor will have you do a simpler version at home. In both cases, you'll wear monitors on your head, body, and hand while you sleep.

The monitors track your heartbeat, oxygen level in your blood, breathing while you're asleep, eye movements, and brainwaves. These tests don't hurt, but you may find sleeping difficult with all the monitors. Doctors may do other tests to see if your sleep apnea is causing other problems, such as heart problems.

How do doctors treat sleep apnea?

To treat sleep apnea, your doctor may Give you a CPAP machine to help you breathe while you sleep

Give you a mouthpiece that helps keep your airway open during sleep

Sometimes do surgery on the back of your mouth to remove and reshape tissue

Surgically place a device to help keep your airway open