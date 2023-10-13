Rosacea is a skin disorder that makes your nose and the area around it red, swollen, and covered with tiny pimples and dilated blood vessels. It is most common in people ages 30 to 50, especially people of Irish and northern European descent.

What causes rosacea?

Doctors don't know what causes rosacea. People with fair skin may be more prone to it.

What are the symptoms of rosacea?

Rosacea affects only your face and scalp. It usually gets more severe over time. At first, the skin over your cheeks and nose flushes for longer than normal and may sting but is otherwise normal. If rosacea progresses, your skin appears red and swollen most of the time, with small blood vessels visible just below the surface. You may develop small pimples. In late-stage rosacea, skin on your face thickens, making it look red and swollen.

What can trigger rosacea?

Spicy foods, alcohol, hot drinks, sunscreen or makeup, stress, sunlight or wind, exercise, hot baths, and certain medicines.

How can doctors tell if I have rosacea?

Doctors can tell you have rosacea by looking at your face and scalp.

How do doctors treat rosacea?