Motion sickness, also known as car, sea, train, or air sickness, is feeling dizzy or sick to your stomach because you're moving or watching something move. It is a very common problem while traveling.

What causes motion sickness?

Motion sickness occurs when the parts of the inner ear that help control balance are overstimulated. It can also occur when the brain receives contradictory information from its motion sensors: the eyes, the semicircular canals, and the muscle sensors. For example, you may get motion sickness when you're playing a video game or watching an action scene in a 3D movie.

What are the symptoms of motion sickness?

The main symptom of motion sickness is feeling like you want to throw up. If you do throw up, the nausea does not go away. Other symptoms include dizziness, cold sweat, and extra spit in your mouth.

How do doctors prevent and treat motion sickness?

Doctors recommend the same things to prevent and treat motion sickness. To help prevent and treat mild motion sickness: Keep looking forward and keep your eyes fixed on something in the distance

Keep your head and body as still as possible

Sit where you'll feel the least motion, such as the front seat of a car, the middle of a ship close to water level, or over the wings of an airplane

Eat small, low-fat, bland meals

Get some fresh air

Don't read while traveling