Hypothermia is dangerously low body temperature, usually below 95° F (35° C).

What causes hypothermia?

You have a higher risk of getting hypothermia if you're in a cold place and you don't move your body, have certain health problems (such as infection, poor blood circulation, or hypothyroidism), or are very old or very young. It's important to note that you can still get hypothermia when it's only as cold as 55 to 60° F (about 13 to 16° C).

What are the symptoms of hypothermia?

At first, you shiver a lot and your teeth chatter. As hypothermia gets worse you may also become slow and clumsy; be confused and respond slowly; have slow reactions; lose good judgment; fall, lie down to rest, or wander; or stop shivering and slip into a coma. Eventually, your heart stops, cardiac arrest, and you die.

How do you treat hypothermia?

Anyone who's hypothermic should:

Take off wet clothes and dry off

Put on plenty of warm, dry clothes and a hat, and cover up with a warm blanket

Drink something warm

If you're awake and just cold and shivering, this will warm you up eventually. If you seem confused or sluggish, someone should take you to a hospital. Doctors may have to do special warming treatments.

How do you prevent hypothermia?

You can prevent hypothermia in cold places by wearing a hat, staying dry, and having layers of clothes that you take off or put on to keep warm but not get sweaty and wet.