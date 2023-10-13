Gastroenteritis is inflammation of your stomach and intestines.

What causes gastroenteritis?

Gastroenteritis is usually caused by viruses, such as rotavirus. It can also be caused by parasites, such as Giardia, or bacteria, such as E. coli.

What are the symptoms of gastroenteritis?

Symptoms start suddenly and include feeling sick to your stomach and throwing up, belly rumbles or cramps, and diarrhea.

How can doctors tell if I have gastroenteritis?

Doctors know you have gastroenteritis from your symptoms. They usually don't need to do tests but may test your stool.

How do doctors treat gastroenteritis?

For adults with mild gastroenteritis, your doctor will recommend you take small, frequent sips of fluid and eat regular food as soon as your stomach feels up to it. For babies and young children, your doctor may recommend oral rehydration fluid.

How can I prevent gastroenteritis?