Carpal tunnel syndrome is pain, numbness, and tingling in your fingers and hand. Those feelings are caused by pressure on a nerve in your wrist. The carpal tunnel is a space on the palm-side of your wrist. The median nerve runs through the carpal tunnel. Pressure on the nerve can cause carpal tunnel syndrome.

What causes carpal tunnel syndrome?

Carpal tunnel syndrome happens when the median nerve in your wrist is squeezed from swelling or bands of hard tissue within the carpal tunnel. Usually, the cause is unknown. But some repetitive actions may lead to carpal tunnel syndrome, including work that requires you to bend up your wrist too far in a repeated, forceful way; using a keyboard in an incorrect position; and using objects that vibrate for a long time. You're more likely to get carpal tunnel syndrome if you have certain medical conditions like diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis.

What are the symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome?

You may experience symptoms in one or both hands that include numbness, burning, tingling, and pain in your thumb, index, middle, and parts of your ring fingers. Burning or aching pain with numbness and tingling that often wakes you up at night. Weakness and difficulty holding things in your hand. Over time, the thumb muscles can weaken and shrink.

How can doctors tell if I have carpal tunnel syndrome?

The doctor will review your symptoms and examine your hand and wrist. The doctor may do a test that sends small electric shocks through your wrist to measure how fast and strong the nerve sends signals through the nerve.

How do doctors treat carpal tunnel syndrome?

Treatment can include avoiding positions that bend your wrist too much or put pressure on your wrist, wearing wrist splints to keep your wrists straight, or having surgery if your pain is severe or your muscle shrinks or weakens.

How can I prevent carpal tunnel syndrome?