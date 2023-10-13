A cataract is when the lens of your eye slowly gets cloudy. This does not hurt, but it causes your vision to get worse over time.

What causes a cataract?

The cause of cataracts is not always known. Often, cataracts develop as you get older. Other causes include an eye injury, diseases such as diabetes, certain eye diseases, not protecting your eyes from the sun, poor nutrition, smoking, and drinking too much alcohol.

What are the symptoms of a cataract?

Symptoms may vary from person to person but can include blurry vision, seeing halos and glare around lights, and, less often, double vision, colors that seem more yellow and less bright than normal, and, rarely, pain.

How can doctors tell if I have a cataract?

Doctors do a full eye exam to see if you have a cataract, where the cataract is, and how much light it's blocking.

How do doctors treat a cataract?

At first, you might use eyeglasses or contact lenses to help you see better. There are no drops or medicines that will make cataracts go away. At some point, your vision may get bad enough that you feel unsafe or unable to do your daily tasks. Then, doctors will do surgery to remove your cataract. During surgery, doctors replace your eye's natural lens with an artificial, man-made one.

How can I prevent a cataract?