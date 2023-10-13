Resisted Finger Abduction and Extension With Putty
1. Flatten putty on table.
2. Curl (flex) fingers and place on putty.
3. Straighten and spread fingers, pushing into putty.
4. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.
5. Special instructions
a. Start with lowest resistance putty (that is, yellow).
b. Can also do exercise using rubber band around fingers for resistance.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.