Prone Hip Extension
Prone Hip Extension

1. Lie on stomach, keep knee straight on involved side.

2. Contract abdominal muscles.

3. Lift involved leg up off the floor/table.

4. Return to starting position.

5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special Instructions

a. Keep the knee straight and abdominals contracted through the repetition.

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

