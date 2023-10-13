Prone Hip Extension
Prone Hip Extension
1. Lie on stomach, keep knee straight on involved side.
2. Contract abdominal muscles.
3. Lift involved leg up off the floor/table.
4. Return to starting position.
5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.
6. Special Instructions
a. Keep the knee straight and abdominals contracted through the repetition.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.