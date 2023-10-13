The lymphatic system is part of the body’s immune system, which is responsible for keeping the body free of disease. The lymph nodes throughout the body are connected by a network of lymph vessels. Lymph is a fluid found within the lymphatic system that contains lymphocytes, infection-fighting white blood cells. In the lymph nodes, bacteria and other dangerous substances are filtered from lymph before fluids are returned to the bloodstream. Two types of lymphocytes are B-cells and T-cells. B-cells help the immune system by producing antibodies to eliminate infection. T-cells are important in regulating the immune system and in fighting infections.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphocytes. The primary types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are classified according to the lymphocyte that is affected: B-cell lymphoma, which is most common, and T-cell lymphoma. Cancer of the lymphocytes interferes with the normal immune process, leaving the body unable to fight infections, and allowing bacteria, viruses, and other disease-causing agents to overwhelm the body. Simple infectious agents encountered on an everyday basis that normally would not even be noticed are now debilitating and, in some cases, life-threatening. Because the lymphocytes circulate throughout the lymph system, the cancer can spread to other parts of the body, resulting in other organ function failure.

Symptoms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, chills, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and facial swelling. Non-Hodgkin lymphomas are described as either being indolent, slow-growing with few symptoms, or as aggressive, growing and spreading quickly with severe symptoms.