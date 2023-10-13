My name is Greg, and I'm 35 years old. I work in landscaping, and I'm very proud of the business I've built. About six months ago, I was on a ladder and took a hard fall. This accident changed my life.

After I fell, I was unconscious for a few minutes. When I woke up, I felt drowsy and confused. I was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors did an overall assessment of my injuries as well as a CT scan to help diagnose my injury.

My test results showed that I had a cerebral contusion, or a bruise on my brain, and an acute subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood inside the brain. These injuries are types of traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs. Luckily, the hematoma was small and the pressure on my brain was minimal, so I did not need surgery. Instead, my doctors did repeated neurologic examinations to determine whether I needed a repeat imaging study, such as an MRI.

The road to recovery has been challenging. For some time after my injury, I experienced severe headaches, nausea, memory changes, and drowsiness. My friends and family also noticed changes in my personality and mood swings, which have led to depression.