I was born with sickle cell disease. It's a lifelong problem with my red blood cells. This disease is most common among people with African or Black American ancestry. Sickle cell disease runs in families. My parents each had one copy of the sickle cell gene. My brothers inherited just one copy. But I got both.

When I was diagnosed, I found out that many of my red blood cells are unusually shaped. Instead of being shaped like disks, some are shaped like crescents, which can break down easily and make it harder for my organs to get the blood they need to function.

While training for my first triathlon, I experienced something called a sickle cell pain crisis or an episode of increased symptoms exacerbated by all my vigorous exercise. The bones in my legs and arms ached. I had a fever and I couldn't seem to catch my breath.