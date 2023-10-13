Hidden Disability: Sickle Cell Disease
I was born with sickle cell disease. It's a lifelong problem with my red blood cells. This disease is most common among people with African or Black American ancestry. Sickle cell disease runs in families. My parents each had one copy of the sickle cell gene. My brothers inherited just one copy. But I got both.
When I was diagnosed, I found out that many of my red blood cells are unusually shaped. Instead of being shaped like disks, some are shaped like crescents, which can break down easily and make it harder for my organs to get the blood they need to function.
While training for my first triathlon, I experienced something called a sickle cell pain crisis or an episode of increased symptoms exacerbated by all my vigorous exercise. The bones in my legs and arms ached. I had a fever and I couldn't seem to catch my breath.
Although a triathlon may be too strenuous for my body, I work with my doctor to keep my anemia in check and prevent future crises from happening. Now, I work as a personal trainer for others with sickle cell disease. We keep exercises mild, ensure lots of breaks to avoid triggering pain and other complications. It's really fulfilling to know that my condition can help me support and understand the needs of others.
