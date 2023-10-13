Hidden Disability: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Six months ago, I was in a serious car crash. Though I experienced minor injuries, the other driver was severely injured. Ever since the accident, I have felt overwhelmed with guilt and shame. And I blame myself for causing the accident. I'm afraid to get into the car again, and I actively avoid going anywhere near the intersection where it all happened. At night, around the time of the crash, I often have flashbacks and horrible, vivid memories of the accident. Constantly reliving my trauma makes it hard to concentrate and sleep.
A few months after the accident, I finally sought out help. My doctor diagnosed me with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. I slowly started working with the therapist, who taught me some breathing and meditation exercises to help with the stress and fear. PTSD group therapy sessions have become my safe place. I have a long way to go, but I feel stronger and more prepared with my support system.
Copyright © 2025 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.