I was diagnosed with ADHD, that stands for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It's often hard for me to keep focus and pay attention, and I get bored easily. Sometimes, I forget to finish assignments. I tend to interrupt people too, but I'm not doing it on purpose.

Sitting still during my least favorite subjects can be challenging. Instead, I'll often find myself doodling on my classwork. I might be sitting in class, but my brain wants to be somewhere else.

After working with my therapist, I learned that my brain is just wired differently. My teachers know about my ADHD, so we do a lot more group activities and creative projects.