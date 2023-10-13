Last year, my husband Andrew and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary. A few months later, Andrew had a stroke. After his stroke, Andrew's doctor did an evaluation of his verbal interactions and ran some imaging tests. The results confirmed that his stroke damaged the broca area of his brain, which impacts expression, and he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Aphasia is partial or complete loss of the ability to express or understand spoken or written language. Andrew's inability to express himself causes a lot of frustration. He understands the meaning of words and knows how he wants to respond, but it's really challenging for him to find the right words. When he does speak, his words are forced out slowly and with great effort.