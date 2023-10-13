Dr. Falk Talks About Menopause
Hi. I'm Dr. Sandy Falk. I am an OB/GYN, and I am the Editor- in-Chief here at The Manuals. Today, let's talk about menopause. So in my practice as a physician, I find it really important to help my patients with menopause. And it's usually not a one-step process. There's a lot of information out there about menopause, but not all of it is correct.
If you are my patient, one of the first things I would do is just go through all the symptoms you're having. And then I use an approach that I call breaking the cycle of menopause.
The top 3 symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, sleep disturbance, and mood changes. So I would ask you, which symptom is bothering you the most? And that's the symptom that we would tackle first because usually many of the symptoms are feeding off each other. And by tackling the worst symptom first, that's how we break the cycle.
