Hi. I'm Dr. Sandy Falk. I am an OB/GYN, and I am the Editor- in-Chief here at The Manuals. Today, let's talk about menopause. So in my practice as a physician, I find it really important to help my patients with menopause. And it's usually not a one-step process. There's a lot of information out there about menopause, but not all of it is correct.

If you are my patient, one of the first things I would do is just go through all the symptoms you're having. And then I use an approach that I call breaking the cycle of menopause.