Hi. I'm Jeremy Archer, pediatric cardiologist and editor here at The Manuals. Did you know that children can get high blood pressure just like adults? I really care about this because the higher a child's blood pressure, the more likely they are to develop heart disease when they grow up.

Most children should have their blood pressure measured by their pediatrician or family doctor every year starting at age 3. This might need to start even earlier for children who were born prematurely or have other medical conditions like kidney disease.