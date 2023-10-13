Colonoscopy: Obtaining a Biopsy Sample
Colonoscopy: Obtaining a Biopsy Sample
Colonoscopy is a form of endoscopy used to view the large intestine.
In this video, the intestinal lining initially appears smooth and normal, but a bulging, discolored, and abnormal growth is later seen.
Next, small clippers attached to a metal wire are inserted through the endoscope and used to grab a sample of the growth and remove it for biopsy. The small amount of blood seen is normal after a biopsy.
(Video has no audio.)
Courtesy of Jerome D. Waye, MD.