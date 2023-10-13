Repeated needle punctures of your veins for medical treatments can cause your veins to scar or weaken. In addition, some medicines can directly damage smaller veins. A central venous catheter (CVC) and a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) offer long-term venous access without frequent needle punctures.

A CVC may be inserted under ultrasound guidance into a large vein in your chest or neck. A guide wire is placed through the numbed skin and into the large vein close to your heart. A sheath is inserted over the guide wire. Through a second small incision, the catheter is tunneled under the skin and into the vein. The catheter is then secured to your chest.

Sometimes an infusion port is placed under the skin. Other types of central venous catheters are designed for temporary use and do not require surgical implantation. A PICC line is a longer catheter that is inserted into a vein in your arm or hand. The catheter is passed through the venous system until it reaches the superior vena cava.