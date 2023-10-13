In an autologous stem cell transplant, bone marrow stem cells are removed from the patient’s own body prior to cancer treatment in order to protect them. Stem cells can be collected in two ways. The primary method involves collection of stem cells from the peripheral blood. For this procedure, medication is given a few days prior to collection to encourage stem cells to leave the bone marrow and enter the blood. Blood is then withdrawn from one arm and circulated through an apheresis machine, or a “cell separator,” where the stem cells are removed. The remaining blood components are returned through the catheter in the other arm. If this method does not provide enough stem cells, they may be taken directly from bone marrow. To harvest stem cells from bone marrow, the physician will use a special syringe to retrieve the bone marrow from the hip bone. Once removed, the bone marrow is processed to remove the stem cells.