Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a common neurobehavioral problem that affects children as well as some adults. Some research suggests that the cause of ADHD is a genetic deficiency of certain neurotransmitters.

The brain is composed of millions of interconnecting nerve cells called neurons. In order for a person to think, move, or feel, these neurons must communicate with one another. They do so by sending and receiving chemical messengers called neurotransmitters.

When a neurotransmitter is released from a neuron, it crosses a gap called a synapse and binds to a receptor on another neuron, thus passing on a signal.

The symptoms of the disorder include impulsiveness, hyperactivity, and an inability to maintain attention.