Where’s the Fat?
Type of Fat
Source
Monounsaturated
Avocado, olive, and peanut oils
Peanut butter
Polyunsaturated
Canola, corn, soybean, sunflower, and many other liquid vegetable oils
Saturated
Meats, particularly beef
Full-fat dairy products such as whole milk, butter, and cheese
Coconut and palm oils
Artificially hydrogenated vegetable oils
Omega-3 fatty acids
Lake trout and certain deep-sea fish, such as mackerel, salmon, herring, and tuna
Green leafy vegetables
Walnuts
Omega-6 fatty acids
Vegetable oils (including sunflower, safflower, corn, cottonseed, and soybean oils)
Fish oils
Egg yolks
Trans fats
Commercially baked foods, such as cookies, crackers, and doughnuts
Some french fries and other fried foods
Margarine
Shortening
Potato chips