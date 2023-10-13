When Generic Substitution May Not Be Appropriate
Drug Category
Examples
Comments
Antiasthmatic drugs taken by mouth
Different versions are generally not bioequivalent. If one version is working, it should not be interchanged for another unless absolutely necessary.
Anticoagulants
Toxic dose for the drug is too close to the effective dose for the drug to be used safely.
Antidepressants
Not all versions are interchangeable. A pharmacist can advise whether the FDA considers a particular generic drug bioequivalent to the brand-name drug.
Antiseizure drugs
Loss of seizure control has occurred after people switch brands. Continuity of the same brand, or the same generic preparation, is recommended.
Antihypertensive drugs
Some generic versions are not bioequivalent to brand-name drugs. Modified-release preparations have different release characteristics and are not interchangeable.
Cardiovascular drugs
Toxic dose is too close to the effective dose for the drug to be used safely.
Corticosteroid creams, lotions, and ointments
These products are standardized by tests of skin response, and many have been rated as bioequivalent by the FDA. But response varies, and different drug vehicles (creams, ointments, gels) can affect product potency. Response may be unpredictable. So, if one version is effective, it should not be interchanged for another.
Corticosteroid tablets
Generic versions may not be bioequivalent to brand-name drugs and should not be freely interchanged for them.
Gout-control drugs
Generic versions of individual drugs are not bioequivalent to one another.
Hormones
Thyroid-replacement products
Hormones are usually taken in small doses, so differences in brands could produce major swings in response.
Some brands are not bioequivalent.
Psychiatric drugs
Toxic dose for the drug is too close to the effective dose for the drug to be used safely.
Other drugs
Generic versions may not be bioequivalent. Although any version can be effective, versions should not be interchanged.
* A generic drug is not available.
† Modified-release preparations of drugs are versions of the drug in which the preparation has been changed in some way, usually to slow the release of the active ingredient into the bloodstream. Modified-release drugs may be identified by the designations MR, LA (long-acting), XL (extra long), CR (controlled release), or SR (sustained release).
FDA = Food and Drug Administration.