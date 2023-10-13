What Should Be in a Personal Medical Record?
Significant or chronic medical problems
Current medication regimen
Other treatments
Allergic reactions to medications
Hospitalizations, including operations (dates, location, attending doctor’s name, and diagnoses)
Laboratory and other test results
Family medical history
Immunizations, including dates
Visits to any doctor’s office (dates, reason, test results, diagnosis, and recommendations)
Copies of advanced directives
Billing, insurance claim, and payment information