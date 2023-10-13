What Is the Risk of HIV Transmission During Sexual Activities?
Risk
Activity
None (unless sores are present)
Dry kissing
Body-to-body rubbing and massage
Use of inserted sexual devices (for example, sex toys) that are not shared with others
Stimulation of the genitals by a partner if there is no contact with semen or vaginal fluids
Bathing or showering together
Contact with feces or urine if the skin is intact
Theoretical (extremely low risk unless sores are present)
Wet kissing
Oral sex done to a male (fellatio) if ejaculation does not occur or a condom is used
Oral sex done to a female (cunnilingus) if a barrier is used
Oral-anal contact
Vaginal or anal penetration by a hand with or without a glove
Use of inserted sexual devices/toys that are shared but are disinfected
Low
Oral sex done to an infected male with or without ingestion of semen if a condom is not used or is used incorrectly (risk is less if oral sex is done to an uninfected male by an infected person)
Oral sex done to a female if no barrier is used
Vaginal or anal intercourse if a condom is used correctly (for example, using only water-based lubricants and not spilling any semen)
Use of inserted sexual devices/toys that are shared but are not disinfected
High
Vaginal or anal intercourse with or without ejaculation if a condom is not used or is used incorrectly