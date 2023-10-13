skip to main content
What Is the Risk of HIV Transmission During Sexual Activities?

Risk

Activity

None (unless sores are present)

Dry kissing

Body-to-body rubbing and massage

Use of inserted sexual devices (for example, sex toys) that are not shared with others

Stimulation of the genitals by a partner if there is no contact with semen or vaginal fluids

Bathing or showering together

Contact with feces or urine if the skin is intact

Theoretical (extremely low risk unless sores are present)

Wet kissing

Oral sex done to a male (fellatio) if ejaculation does not occur or a condom is used

Oral sex done to a female (cunnilingus) if a barrier is used

Oral-anal contact

Vaginal or anal penetration by a hand with or without a glove

Use of inserted sexual devices/toys that are shared but are disinfected

Low

Oral sex done to an infected male with or without ingestion of semen if a condom is not used or is used incorrectly (risk is less if oral sex is done to an uninfected male by an infected person)

Oral sex done to a female if no barrier is used

Vaginal or anal intercourse if a condom is used correctly (for example, using only water-based lubricants and not spilling any semen)

Use of inserted sexual devices/toys that are shared but are not disinfected

High

Vaginal or anal intercourse with or without ejaculation if a condom is not used or is used incorrectly

