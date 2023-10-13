What Can Interfere With Doing a Simple Activity?
Ability Needed
Type of Ability
Possible Impairments
To feel and move
Sensorimotor
Impaired sensation and perception
Restricted range of motion
Weak muscles
Short endurance
Poor balance
Loss of dexterity and coordination
To create and execute a plan
Cognitive
Difficulty paying attention
Distractibility
Loss of concentration
Impaired judgment
Indecision
Memory problems
Poor problem-solving skills
To want to do the activity and to persevere until it is completed
Psychologic
Apathy
Perceived incompetence
Frustration
Lack of persistence
Decreased coping skills