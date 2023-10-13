skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

What Can Interfere With Doing a Simple Activity?

Ability Needed

Type of Ability

Possible Impairments

To feel and move

Sensorimotor

Impaired sensation and perception

Restricted range of motion

Weak muscles

Short endurance

Poor balance

Loss of dexterity and coordination

To create and execute a plan

Cognitive

Difficulty paying attention

Distractibility

Loss of concentration

Impaired judgment

Indecision

Memory problems

Poor problem-solving skills

To want to do the activity and to persevere until it is completed

Psychologic

Apathy

Depression

Anxiety

Perceived incompetence

Frustration

Lack of persistence

Decreased coping skills

In these topics