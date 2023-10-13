skip to main content
Using Medications to Treat Seizures in Children

When their child has had a seizure, parents are often concerned that the child may need to take a medication to control seizures (an antiseizure medication). Parents are concerned about side effects, and they know that getting children to take a medication on a regular basis is difficult. Learning more about antiseizure medications can help parents better participate in decisions about treatment of their child.

Positives:

  • Most children who have had only one seizure do not need to take antiseizure medications.

  • Doctors can choose from more than 20 antiseizure medications in their search for one that is appropriate for a particular child.

  • Antiseizure medications stop or control seizures in 80% of children.

  • Many children need to take only one antiseizure medication.

  • Most children can eventually stop taking antiseizure medications.

Negatives:

  • Most antiseizure medications have side effects, such as dizziness, nausea, unsteadiness, drowsiness, double vision, or rash.

  • Some antiseizure medications may affect attention span, memory, and school performance while children are taking them.

  • Children who take certain antiseizure medications must have regular blood tests, for example, to determine whether the dose is correct.

  • Some newer antiseizure medications have not been tested in young children (although these medications often are used in young children and results of that experience are published).

In weighing concerns, parents should remember that preventing recurring seizures is important because poorly controlled seizures can lead to slowing of mental processing (cognitive delays), emotional and behavioral problems, and poor quality of life. Also, preventing seizures prevents the injuries and accidents that may occur because of a seizure.

To be sure medications are taken on a regular schedule, parents can do the following:

  • Use a pill box (which contains compartments for each day of the week, for different times of each day, or both).

  • Refill prescriptions before they run out.

  • Encourage the child to take responsibility for taking the medication once the child is old enough, but continue to oversee the process until the child is reliable.

  • Discuss in advance with the doctor what to do if the child misses a dose.

