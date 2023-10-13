skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Unusual Interstitial Lung Diseases

Disorder

Symptoms

Treatment

Comments

Drug-induced interstitial lung disease

Slow-developing (over weeks to months) or sudden, severe symptoms

Shortness of breath

Cough

Stopping the drug that is causing symptoms

Corticosteroids (sometimes effective)

Many classes of drugs may cause this disease.

The disease is often more severe in older people.

The effects of some drugs on the lungs are similar to those of systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus).

The extent and severity of the disease are sometimes related to how large the drug dose was and how long the drug was taken.

Alveolar hemorrhage syndromes (bleeding in the lungs)

Most commonly, coughing up blood (hemoptysis)

Anemia due to chronic blood loss

Kidney failure (sometimes)

Blood transfusions if needed because of blood loss

Oxygen therapy for a low level of oxygen in the blood

In these rare disorders, blood leaks from small, thin-walled blood vessels (capillaries), often because of an autoimmune reaction.

People may have Goodpasture syndrome, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), idiopathic pulmonary hemosiderosis (iron in the lungs), or drug reactions.

Massive bleeding can cause death.

Lymphangioleiomyomatosis

Difficulty breathing

Cough

Chest pain

Sometimes coughing up blood

Lung transplantation

This rare disorder occurs in young women.

It may worsen during pregnancy.

In these topics