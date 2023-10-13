Symptoms of Nicotine Withdrawal*
Withdrawal Symptom
Duration
Behavioral Strategies
Chest tightness
A few days
Deep breathing
Constipation
1–2 weeks
Drink fluids
Eat fiber-rich foods
Cough
A few days
Drink fluids
Cigarette cravings
2–3 days frequently, then decreases
Distract yourself
Exercise
Depressed mood
1–2 weeks
Increase pleasurable activities
Ask family and friends for support
Difficulty concentrating
A few weeks
Plan workload in advance
Dizziness
1–2 days
Change positions slowly and use caution
Fatigue
2–4 days
Take naps
Do not push yourself
Hunger
Up to several weeks
Drink water
Eat low-calorie snacks
Insomnia
1 week
Practice relaxation techniques
Irritability
2–4 weeks
Take walks
Take hot baths
Practice relaxation techniques
* Reproduced with permission from Rx for Change: Clinician-Assisted Tobacco Cessation program. The Regents of the University of California. Copyright © 1999-2018. RxforChange.