Strategies for Preventing the Transmission of HIV
Abstain from sexual activity.
Use a latex condom for each act of intercourse with an infected partner or a partner whose HIV status is unknown (vaginal spermicides and sponges do not protect against HIV infection).
For men engaging in oral sex, withdraw before ejaculation.
For men, get circumcised (circumcision reduces a man's risk of being infected with HIV during vaginal sex with an infected woman).
For newly monogamous couples, get tested for HIV infection and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) before engaging in unprotected sexual intercourse.
Never share needles or syringes.
Wear rubber gloves (preferably latex) when touching body fluids of another person.
If accidentally exposed to fluids containing HIV (for example, after a needlestick), seek treatment with antiretroviral medications to prevent infection.