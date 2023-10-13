Spotlight on Aging: Water Balance
Dehydration
Older adults are particularly susceptible to dehydration. Common causes of dehydration include
Additionally, older adults sense thirst more slowly and less intensely than younger people do, so even those who are otherwise well may not drink enough fluids.
Some older adults also may drink less because of not wanting to wake up during the night to use the bathroom or because of incontinence or the fear of incontinence.
Older adults have a higher percentage of body fat. Because fat tissue contains less water than lean tissue, the total amount of water in the body tends to decrease with age.
Overhydration
In overhydration, the body contains too much water. In older adults, the kidneys excrete excess water less efficiently, and thus older adults can develop overhydration more easily than younger people do. Swelling (edema) may or may not occur.