Spotlight on Aging: Soft-Tissue Injuries
Adults over 65 are more likely to injure muscles ligaments, and tendons, partly because they are more likely to fall. They are more likely to fall for the following reasons:
In older people, recovery is often more complicated and slower than it is in younger people because
Even minor injuries can greatly interfere with older adults' ability to do normal daily activities, such as eating, dressing, bathing, and even walking, especially if they used a walker before the injury.
Immobilization: Being immobilized is a particular problem in older adults.
In older adults, being immobilized is more likely to cause the following:
Pressure sores develop when blood flow to an area is cut off or greatly reduced. In older adults, blood flow to a limb may already be reduced. When the weight of an injured limb rests on a cast, blood flow is reduced even more, and pressure sores may form. If bed rest is required, pressure sores can develop on areas of skin that touch the bed. These areas should be diligently inspected for any sign that the skin is breaking down.
Because immobilization is more likely to cause problems in older adults, treatment of musculoskeletal injuries focuses on helping older adults return to daily activities as quickly as possible.