Spotlight on Aging: Dry Mouth
Many older people have a dry mouth. Aging itself only slightly affects moisture in the mouth. However,, this effect makes people more susceptible to conditions that dry the mouth. Also, older people are more likely to take medications that can make the mouth dry.
For many people, a dry mouth is only an occasional annoyance. For others, it is a persistent problem that interferes with tasting, chewing, swallowing, speaking, and wearing dentures. Persistent dry mouth increases the risk of tooth decay and periodontal disease. Persistent dry mouth is usually a symptom of a disorder or a side effect of a medication.