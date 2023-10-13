Some Types of Glycogen Storage Diseases
Name*
Affected Organs, Tissues, or Cells
Symptoms
GSD 0
Liver or muscle
Episodes of low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia) during fasting if the liver is affected
GSD I (von Gierke disease)
Type Ia
Liver and kidney
Enlarged liver and kidney, slowed growth, very low blood sugar levels, and abnormally high levels of acid, fats, and uric acid in blood
Type Ib
Liver and white blood cells
Same as in von Gierke disease
Low white blood cell count, recurring infections, and inflammatory bowel disease
GSD II (Pompe disease)
All organs
Enlarged liver and heart and muscle weakness
GSD III (Cori disease, Forbes disease)
Liver, muscle, and heart
Enlarged liver or cirrhosis, low blood sugar levels, muscle damage, heart damage, and weak bones in some people
GSD IV (Andersen disease)
Liver, muscle, and most tissues
Cirrhosis, muscle damage, and delayed growth and development
GSD V (McArdle disease)
Muscle
Muscle cramps or weakness during physical activity
GSD VI (Hers disease)
Liver
Enlarged liver
Episodes of low blood sugar during fasting
Often no symptoms
GSD VII (Tarui disease)
Skeletal muscle and red blood cells
Muscle cramps during physical activity and red blood cell destruction (hemolysis)
GSD VIII/IX
Liver
Kidneys
Enlarged liver
Low blood sugar
Kidney problems
Short stature
Rickets, weak bones
* There are many different glycogen storage diseases. Each is identified by a Roman numeral.
GSD = glycogen storage disease.