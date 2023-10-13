skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Serious Adverse Drug Reactions

Adverse Drug Reaction

Types of Drugs

Examples

Anemia (resulting from decreased production or increased destruction of red blood cells)

Certain antibiotics

Chloramphenicol

Medications used to treat malaria or tuberculosis in people with G6PD enzyme deficiency

Angioedema (swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat causing difficulty breathing)

ACE inhibitors

Bone fractures

Proton pump inhibitors

Blood clots

Birth control medications (all forms including patches and pills)

Confusion and drowsiness

Sedatives, including many antihistamines

Antidepressants (especially in older people)

Decreased production of white blood cells, with increased risk of infection

Certain antipsychotic drugs

Chemotherapy drugs

Some medications used to treat thyroid disorders

Kidney damage

NSAIDs (repeated use of excessive doses)

Aminoglycoside antibiotics

Some chemotherapy drugs

Antifungals

Some other antibiotics

Liver damage

Some analgesics

Some medications used to treat tuberculosis

Iron supplements (in excessive amounts)

Ferrous sulfate, ferrous fumarate

Antidepressants

Antibiotics

Muscle tissue destruction (rhabdomyolysis)

Statins

Stomach or intestinal ulcers (with or without bleeding)

NSAIDs

Anticoagulants

Bisphosphonates

Toxic epidermal necrolysis

Some antibiotics

Penicillins

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Anticonvulsants

Ventricular tachycardia

Antiarrhythmics

Antipsychotics

ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

In these topics