Some Serious Adverse Drug Reactions
Adverse Drug Reaction
Types of Drugs
Examples
Anemia (resulting from decreased production or increased destruction of red blood cells)
Certain antibiotics
Chloramphenicol
Medications used to treat malaria or tuberculosis in people with G6PD enzyme deficiency
Angioedema (swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat causing difficulty breathing)
ACE inhibitors
Proton pump inhibitors
Birth control medications (all forms including patches and pills)
Confusion and drowsiness
Sedatives, including many antihistamines
Antidepressants (especially in older people)
Decreased production of white blood cells, with increased risk of infection
Certain antipsychotic drugs
Chemotherapy drugs
Some medications used to treat thyroid disorders
NSAIDs (repeated use of excessive doses)
Aminoglycoside antibiotics
Some chemotherapy drugs
Antifungals
Some other antibiotics
Some analgesics
Some medications used to treat tuberculosis
Iron supplements (in excessive amounts)
Ferrous sulfate, ferrous fumarate
Antidepressants
Antibiotics
Muscle tissue destruction (rhabdomyolysis)
Statins
Stomach or intestinal ulcers (with or without bleeding)
NSAIDs
Anticoagulants
Bisphosphonates
Some antibiotics
Penicillins
Quinolones
Sulfonamides
Anticonvulsants
Antiarrhythmics
Antipsychotics
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.