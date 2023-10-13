skip to main content
Some Medications Used to Treat Vaginal Yeast Infections

Medication

Dosage

Creams, gels, or suppository, available without a prescription*

A sustained-release cream that is applied once

Applied as a cream once a day for 7 to 14 days or for 3 days, depending on the strength (concentration)

Applied as a cream once a day for 7 days or for 3 days, depending on the strength (concentration)

Also available as a vaginal suppository inserted once a day for 7 days, for 3 days, or only once, depending on the strength (concentration)

Creams applied for 3 or 7 days, depending on the strength, or suppositories inserted once a day for 3 days, available by prescription

Applied as an ointment only once

Medications taken by mouth, available by prescription

One tablet taken only once

*Available without a prescription unless specified otherwise.

