Some Medications Used to Treat Vaginal Yeast Infections
Medication
Dosage
Creams, gels, or suppository, available without a prescription*
A sustained-release cream that is applied once
Applied as a cream once a day for 7 to 14 days or for 3 days, depending on the strength (concentration)
Applied as a cream once a day for 7 days or for 3 days, depending on the strength (concentration)
Also available as a vaginal suppository inserted once a day for 7 days, for 3 days, or only once, depending on the strength (concentration)
Creams applied for 3 or 7 days, depending on the strength, or suppositories inserted once a day for 3 days, available by prescription
Applied as an ointment only once
Medications taken by mouth, available by prescription
One tablet taken only once
*Available without a prescription unless specified otherwise.