MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Some Drugs Used to Treat Allergies: Available Forms

Form

Antihistamines

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Corticosteroids

Inhaler or nebulizer

Cromolyn*

Various drugs used to treat asthma, such as

Nasal spray

Cromolyn

Beclometasone

Eye drops

Emedastine

Pemirolast

Cromolyn*

Pemirolast

Medrysone

Rimexolone

Lotions, ointments, or creams

Various preparations used to treat skin disorders (such as atopic dermatitis), including

Tablets, capsules, or liquid solutions to be taken by mouth (oral)

Azatadine*

Cromolyn*

* Available by prescription only.

