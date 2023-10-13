Some Drugs That Can Cause Serotonin Syndrome
Class
Drugs
Antidepressants: Monoamine oxidase inhibitors
Antidepressants: Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors
Antidepressants: Tricyclic antidepressants
Central nervous system (CNS) stimulants
3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA or Ecstasy)
Sibutramine
Hallucinogens
Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
5-Methoxy-diisopropyltryptamine ("Foxy Methoxy")
Herbs
Nutmeg
Syrian rue
5-Hydroxytryptamine (5-HT1) agonists (triptans)
Others
5-Hydroxytryptophan
Valproate