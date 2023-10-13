skip to main content
Some Drugs That Can Cause Serotonin Syndrome

Class

Drugs

Antidepressants: Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Antidepressants:

Antidepressants: Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Antidepressants: Tricyclic antidepressants

Central nervous system (CNS) stimulants

3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA or Ecstasy)

Sibutramine

Hallucinogens

Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

5-Methoxy-diisopropyltryptamine ("Foxy Methoxy")

Herbs

Nutmeg

St. John’s wort

Syrian rue

5-Hydroxytryptamine (5-HT1) agonists (triptans)

Opioids

Others

5-Hydroxytryptophan

Valproate

