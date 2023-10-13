Some Drug-Food Interactions
Affected Drug
Interacting Food
Interaction
Any food
Grapefruit juice
Grapefruit juice inhibits enzymes involved in drug metabolism and thereby intensifies the effect of certain drugs, including many that are not listed here.
Oatmeal
Foods high in tyramine, including many cheeses (such as American processed, cheddar, blue, brie, mozzarella, and Parmesan), yogurt, sour cream, cured meats (such as sausage and salami), liver, dried fish, caviar, avocados, bananas, yeast extracts, raisins, sauerkraut, soy sauce, fava beans, red wine, and certain beers
Severe headache and a potentially fatal increase in blood pressure (hypertensive crisis) can occur if people taking an MAO inhibitor (used most often to treat depression) consume these foods. These foods must be avoided.
Calcium or foods containing calcium, such as milk and other dairy products
Foods high in vitamin K (such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, spinach, and kale)
MAO = monoamine oxidase.