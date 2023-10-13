Some Disorders and Symptoms That Can Be Worsened by Drugs in Older People
Disorder or Symptom
Drugs
Antipsychotic drugs
Corticosteroids
Fainting or orthostatic hypotension (sudden decrease in blood pressure when a person stands up)
Peptic ulcer disease or stomach bleeding
Urinary incontinence in women
Urinary retention or urinary symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate (such as slow urinary flow, frequent urination of smaller amounts, and dribbling)
Drugs with anticholinergic effects*, cold remedies containing decongestants, or a combination of antihistamines and decongestants
* Anticholinergic effects include confusion, blurred vision, constipation, dry mouth, light-headedness and loss of balance, and difficulty starting to urinate.
COX-2 inhibitors = coxibs; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
