Some Diagnostic Procedures
Procedure
Body Area or Sample Tested
Description
Amniocentesis
Fluid from the sac surrounding the fetus
Analysis of fluid, removed by a needle inserted through the abdominal wall, to detect an abnormality in the fetus
Arteriography (angiography)
Any artery in the body, commonly in the brain, heart, kidneys, aorta, or legs
X-ray study using radiopaque dye injected through a thin tube (catheter), which is threaded to the artery being studied, to detect and outline or highlight a blockage or defect in an artery
Audiometry
Ears
Assessment of the ability to hear and distinguish sounds at specific pitches and volumes using headphones
Auscultation
Heart
Listening with a stethoscope for abnormal heart sounds
Barium x-ray studies
Esophagus, stomach, intestine, or rectum
X-ray study to detect ulcers, tumors, or other abnormalities
Biopsy
Any tissue in the body
Removal and examination of a tissue sample under a microscope to check for cancer or another abnormality
Blood pressure measurement
Usually an arm
Test for high or low blood pressure, usually using an inflatable cuff wrapped around the arm
Blood tests
Usually a blood sample from an arm
Measurement of substances in the blood to evaluate organ function and to help diagnose and monitor various disorders
Bone marrow aspiration
Hipbone or breastbone
Removal of a bone marrow sample by a needle for examination under a microscope to check for abnormalities in blood cells
Bronchoscopy
Airways of the lungs
Direct examination with a viewing tube to check for a tumor or other abnormality
Cardiac catheterization
Heart
Study of heart function and structure using a catheter inserted into a blood vessel and threaded to the heart
Chorionic villus sampling
Placenta
Removal of a sample for examination under a microscope to check for abnormalities in the fetus
Chromosomal analysis
Blood
Examination under a microscope to detect a genetic disorder or to determine a fetus’s sex
Colonoscopy
Large intestine
Direct examination with a viewing tube to check for a tumor or other abnormality
Colposcopy
Cervix
Direct examination of the cervix with a magnifying lens
Computed tomography (CT)
Any part of the body
Computer-enhanced x-ray study to detect structural abnormalities
Cone biopsy
Cervix
Removal and examination of a cone-shaped piece of tissue, usually using a heated wire loop or a laser
Culture
A sample from any area of the body (usually a fluid such as blood or urine)
Growth and examination of microorganisms from the sample to identify infection with bacteria or fungi
Dilation and curettage (D and C)
Cervix and uterus
Examination of a sample under a microscope to check for abnormalities in the uterine lining using a small, sharp instrument (curet).
Dual x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA)
Skeleton, focusing on specific regions, usually the hip, spine, and wrist
Low-dose x-ray study to determine the thickness of bones
Echocardiography
Heart
Study of heart structure and function using sound waves
Electrocardiography (ECG)
Heart
Study of the heart’s electrical activity using electrodes attached to the arms, legs, and chest
Electroencephalography (EEG)
Brain
Study of the brain’s electrical function using electrodes attached to the scalp
Electromyography
Muscles
Recording of a muscle’s electrical activity using small needles inserted into the muscle
Electrophysiologic testing
Heart
Test to evaluate rhythm or electrical conduction abnormalities using a catheter inserted into a blood vessel and threaded to the heart
Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
Biliary tract
X-ray study of the biliary tract done after injection of a radiopaque dye and using a flexible viewing tube
Endoscopy
Digestive tract
Direct examination of internal structures using a flexible viewing tube
Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
Usually blood
Test that involves mixing the sample of blood with substances that can trigger allergies (allergens) or with microorganisms to test for the presence of specific antibodies
Fluoroscopy
Digestive tract, heart, or lungs
A continuous x-ray study that enables a doctor to see the inside of an organ as it functions
Hysteroscopy
Uterus
Direct examination of the inside of the uterus with a flexible viewing tube
Intravenous urography
Kidneys and urinary tract
X-ray study of the kidneys and urinary tract after a radiopaque dye is injected into a vein (intravenously)
Joint aspiration
Joints, especially those of the shoulders, elbows, fingers, hips, knees, ankles, and toes
Removal and examination of fluid from the space within joints to check for blood cells, crystals formed from minerals, and microorganisms
Laparoscopy
Abdomen
Direct examination using a viewing tube inserted through an incision in the abdomen to diagnose and treat abnormalities in the abdomen
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Any part of the body
Imaging test using a strong magnetic field and radio waves to check for structural abnormalities
Mammography
Breasts
X-ray study to check for breast cancer
Mediastinoscopy
Chest
Direct examination of the area of the chest between the lungs using a viewing tube inserted through a small incision just above the breastbone
Myelography
Spinal column
Simple or computer-enhanced x-ray study of the spinal column after injection of a radiopaque dye
Nerve conduction study
Nerves
Test to determine how fast a nerve impulse travels using electrodes or needles inserted along the path of the nerve
Occult blood test
Large intestine
Test to detect blood in stool
Ophthalmoscopy
Eyes
Direct examination using a handheld device that shines light into the eye to detect abnormalities inside the eye
Papanicolaou (Pap) test
Cervix
Examination of cells scraped from the cervix under a microscope to detect cancer
Paracentesis
Abdomen
Insertion of a needle into the abdominal cavity to remove fluid for examination
Percutaneous transhepatic cholangiography
Liver and biliary tract
X-ray study of the liver and biliary tract after a radiopaque dye is injected into the liver
Positron emission tomography (PET)
Brain and heart
Imaging test using particles that release radiation (positrons) to detect abnormalities in function
Pulmonary function tests
Lungs
Tests to measure the lungs’ capacity to hold air, to move air in and out of the body, and to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide as people blow into a measuring device
Radionuclide imaging
Many organs
Imaging test using particles that release radiation (radionuclides) to detect abnormalities in blood flow, structure, or function
Reflex tests
Tendons
Tests using a physical stimulus (such as a light tap) to detect abnormalities in nerve function
Retrograde urography
Bladder and ureters
X-ray study of the bladder and ureters after a radiopaque dye is inserted into the ureter
Sigmoidoscopy
Rectum and last portion of the large intestine
Direct examination using a viewing tube to detect tumors or other abnormalities
Skin allergy tests
Usually an arm or the back
Tests for allergies done by placing a solution containing a possible allergen on the skin, then pricking the skin with a needle
Spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
Spinal canal
Removal of spinal fluid, using a needle inserted into the hipbone, to check for abnormalities in spinal fluid
Spirometry
Lungs
Test of lung function that involves blowing into a measuring device
Stress testing
Heart
Test of heart function during exertion using a treadmill or other exercise machine and electrocardiography (if people cannot exercise, a drug is used to simulate exercise’s effects)
Thoracentesis
The space between the pleura, a two-layered membrane that covers the lungs and lines the chest wall (pleural space)
Removal of fluid from this space with a needle to detect abnormalities
Thoracoscopy
Lungs
Examination of the lung surfaces, pleura, and pleural space through a viewing tube
Tympanometry
Ears
Measurement of the resistance to pressure (impedance) in the middle ear using a device inserted in the ear and sound waves to help determine the cause of hearing loss
Ultrasonography (ultrasound scanning)
Any part of the body
Imaging using sound waves to detect structural or functional abnormalities
Urinalysis
Kidneys and urinary tract
Chemical analysis of a urine sample to detect protein, sugar, ketones, and blood cells
Venography
Veins
X-ray study using a radiopaque dye (similar to arteriography) to detect blockage of a vein