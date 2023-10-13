Some Conditions and Medications That Can Cause Fibrosis of the Liver
Type
Examples
Comments
Certain hereditary metabolic disorders
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
Iron overload (hemochromatosis)
These disorders affect how foods are absorbed, broken down, and/or processed (metabolized) in the body. If foods are not broken down normally, substances can accumulate in various organs (such as the liver) and cause damage.
Infections
Viral infections such as chronic hepatitis B or C
Some infections can affect almost any organ of the body, including the liver. Some, such as hepatitis, affect mainly the liver.
Autoimmune disorders
The body attacks its own tissues (an autoimmune reaction).
In primary biliary cholangitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis, bile ducts become inflamed, scarred, and blocked.
Disorders that affect blood flow to, in, and out of the liver
Budd-Chiari syndrome (blockage of blood flow out of the liver)
Portal vein thrombosis (blockage of the main vein to the liver by a blood clot)
Sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (veno-occlusive disease of the liver; blockage of the small veins in the liver)
When blood cannot leave the liver, the liver enlarges.
When liver cells do not receive enough blood, they die and are replaced with scar tissue.
Sinusoidal obstruction syndrome is sometimes caused by pyrrolizidine alkaloids. These substances are present in certain herbal products such as bush (rooibos) teas, which are sometimes used for their supposed health benefits.
Medications and substances
Alcohol
Corticosteroids
Oxyphenisatin
Most medications must be processed in the liver. Some can harm the liver and require periodic liver blood tests while the person takes these medications.
Other disorders
Congenital hepatic fibrosis
Congenital hepatic fibrosis damages primarily the liver, gallbladder, and kidneys. It causes fibrosis in the liver and other symptoms. This disorder is present at birth.
In metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis ( MASH), fat accumulates in the liver and fibrosis can develop. This disorder tends to occur in people who have metabolic syndrome.