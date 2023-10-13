skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Causes of Seizures in Newborns, Infants, and Children

Type

Disorder

General disorders

High fevers

Infection in the blood (sepsis)

Perinatal asphyxia (not getting enough oxygen), as may occur during labor or delivery

Brain disorders

Bleeding (hemorrhage) within the brain

Brain malformations

Head injury

Infections, such as encephalitis or meningitis

Stroke

Gene disorders that affect nerve functions in the brain

Tumors (rarely)

Metabolic disorders

Hereditary disorders that affect the processing (metabolism) of amino acids, fats, or carbohydrates

Temporary abnormalities in blood levels of sugar (glucose), calcium, magnesium, vitamin B6, or sodium

Drugs or medications

Use of drugs or medications

Accidental ingestion of a drug, medication, or poison by an infant or young child

In these topics