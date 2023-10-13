skip to main content
Some Causes of Noninfectious Meningitis

Type

Examples

Disorders

Behçet disease

Cancer that has spread to the brain from other parts of the body (metastatic cancer), as can occur in leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, or breast or lung cancer

Rheumatoid arthritis

Rupture of a brain cyst

Sarcoidosis

Sjögren syndrome

Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)

Drugs that suppress the immune system (used to treat autoimmune disorders and inflammation or to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ)

Cytosine arabinoside

Immune globulin given by vein (intravenously)

Other drugs

Substances that are injected into the subarachnoid space† for treatment or diagnosis

Anesthetics

Antibiotics

Chemotherapy drugs

Radiopaque contrast agents used in imaging tests

N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a substance that probably causes cancer.

†The subarachnoid space contains cerebrospinal fluid and is located between middle and inner layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges).

