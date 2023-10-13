Some Causes of Noninfectious Meningitis
Type
Examples
Disorders
Cancer that has spread to the brain from other parts of the body (metastatic cancer), as can occur in leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, or breast or lung cancer
Rupture of a brain cyst
Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)
Drugs that suppress the immune system (used to treat autoimmune disorders and inflammation or to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ)
Cytosine arabinoside
Immune globulin given by vein (intravenously)
Other drugs
Substances that are injected into the subarachnoid space† for treatment or diagnosis
Anesthetics
Antibiotics
Chemotherapy drugs
Radiopaque contrast agents used in imaging tests
N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a substance that probably causes cancer.
†The subarachnoid space contains cerebrospinal fluid and is located between middle and inner layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges).