Some Causes of Dry Mouth

Cause

Examples

Drugs

Medications with anticholinergic effects

Antianxiety medications

Antidepressants

Antiemetics

Antihistamines

Antipsychotics

Antispasmodics

Recreational/illegal substances

Marijuana (cannabis)

Methamphetamines

Tobacco

Other

Antihypertensive medications

Antiparkinsonian medications

Bronchodilators

Chemotherapy agents

Decongestants

Diuretics

Systemic disorders

Amyloidosis

HIV infection

Leprosy

Sarcoidosis

Sjögren syndrome

Tuberculosis*

Other

Daytime or nighttime mouth breathing

Head and neck trauma (causing nerve injury)

Dehydration

Radiation therapy to the head and neck area

Viral infections

