Some Causes of Dry Mouth
Cause
Examples
Drugs
Medications with anticholinergic effects
Antianxiety medications
Antidepressants
Antiemetics
Antihistamines
Antipsychotics
Antispasmodics
Recreational/illegal substances
Marijuana (cannabis)
Methamphetamines
Tobacco
Other
Antihypertensive medications
Antiparkinsonian medications
Bronchodilators
Chemotherapy agents
Decongestants
Diuretics
Systemic disorders
―
Other
―
Daytime or nighttime mouth breathing
Head and neck trauma (causing nerve injury)
Dehydration
Radiation therapy to the head and neck area
Viral infections