Some Causes and Features of Vaginal Bleeding During Late Pregnancy
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†,‡
Begins with passage of a small amount of blood, sometimes mixed with mucus (mucus plug or bloody show)
Uterine contractions at regular intervals plus opening (dilation) and thinning and pulling back (effacement) of the cervix
Pelvic examination and monitoring of woman's vital signs
Fetal heart rate monitoring
Placental abruption (premature detachment of the placenta from the uterus)
Pain or tenderness when the uterus is touched
Passage of dark, clotted, or bright red blood that can be light or heavy bleeding
Sometimes low blood pressure in the woman, with fainting, light-headedness, or a rapid heart rate
Sometimes an abnormal heart rate in the fetus
Pelvic examination and monitoring of woman's vital signs
Fetal heart rate monitoring
Complete blood cell count and blood tests to determine whether blood is clotting normally
Often ultrasonography
Placenta previa (an abnormally located placenta)
Painless vaginal bleeding
Little or no tenderness when the uterus is touched
Often, a low-lying placenta detected earlier in pregnancy on ultrasonography
Complete blood count
Ultrasonography
Vasa previa (growth of the fetus’s blood vessels across the cervix, blocking the fetus's passageway)
Painless vaginal bleeding
Often signs of labor, such as contractions at regular intervals
An abnormal heart rate in the fetus
Sometimes, suspected based on findings during routine screening ultrasonography
Transvaginal ultrasonography using techniques to show blood flow (color Doppler ultrasonography)
Severe abdominal pain and tenderness when the abdomen is touched
Stopping of contractions and often loss of muscle tone in the uterus
Baby moves back up into the birth canal
Slight to moderate vaginal bleeding
A slow heart rate in the fetus or no heartbeat
A rapid heart rate in the woman
Usually, a history of prior cesarean delivery or other uterine surgery
The doctor's suspicion, based on characteristic symptoms
Emergency cesarean delivery
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† In pregnant women with concerning symptoms, the doctor assesses maternal vital signs, does a physical examination, and evaluates the fetus with a fetal heart rate monitor or ultrasonography.
‡ Ultrasonography is typically done in women with bleeding late in pregnancy, and a complete blood cell count, blood type, and Rh status (positive or negative) are usually determined.