Some Causes and Features of Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy

Cause

Common Features*

Diagnostic Approach†

A miscarriage that

  • Has occurred or is occurring

  • May occur (threatened abortion)

Vaginal bleeding, sometimes with passage of tissue from the pregnancy

Crampy pain in the pelvis and throughout the abdomen

Sometimes a doctor’s examination alone

Usually tests as for ectopic pregnancy

Monitoring for fetal heart rate auscultation

A blood test to measure a hormone produced by the placenta (human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG)

Complete blood count

Ultrasonography of the pelvis

An ectopic pregnancy (an abnormally located pregnancy—not in its usual place in the uterus)

Vaginal bleeding, with or without pelvic or abdominal pain, that may be dull and come and go or may be severe, sudden, and constant

If the ectopic pregnancy has ruptured, fainting, light-headedness, or a rapid heart rate

A pregnancy blood test

Ultrasonography of the pelvis

Sometimes laparoscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through an incision in the abdomen) or laparotomy (surgery involving an incision into the abdomen)

A molar pregnancy (abnormal placental growth with or without a fetus due to an abnormally fertilized egg)

Vaginal bleeding, with or without crampy abdominal pain

A uterus that is larger than expected

No heartbeat or movement detected in the fetus (or no fetus)

Sometimes high blood pressure, swelling of the feet or hands, or severe vomiting

If more advanced, sometimes passage of grapelike tissue from the vagina

Tests as for miscarriage

Blood tests

Chest x-ray

* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† In pregnant women with concerning symptoms, the doctor assesses maternal vital signs, does a physical examination, and evaluates the status of the fetus with a fetal heart rate monitor or ultrasound.

