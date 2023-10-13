Some Causes and Features of Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
A miscarriage that
Vaginal bleeding, sometimes with passage of tissue from the pregnancy
Crampy pain in the pelvis and throughout the abdomen
Sometimes a doctor’s examination alone
Usually tests as for ectopic pregnancy
Monitoring for fetal heart rate auscultation
A blood test to measure a hormone produced by the placenta (human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG)
Complete blood count
Ultrasonography of the pelvis
An ectopic pregnancy (an abnormally located pregnancy—not in its usual place in the uterus)
Vaginal bleeding, with or without pelvic or abdominal pain, that may be dull and come and go or may be severe, sudden, and constant
If the ectopic pregnancy has ruptured, fainting, light-headedness, or a rapid heart rate
A pregnancy blood test
Ultrasonography of the pelvis
Sometimes laparoscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through an incision in the abdomen) or laparotomy (surgery involving an incision into the abdomen)
A molar pregnancy (abnormal placental growth with or without a fetus due to an abnormally fertilized egg)
Vaginal bleeding, with or without crampy abdominal pain
A uterus that is larger than expected
No heartbeat or movement detected in the fetus (or no fetus)
Sometimes high blood pressure, swelling of the feet or hands, or severe vomiting
If more advanced, sometimes passage of grapelike tissue from the vagina
Tests as for miscarriage
Blood tests
Chest x-ray
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† In pregnant women with concerning symptoms, the doctor assesses maternal vital signs, does a physical examination, and evaluates the status of the fetus with a fetal heart rate monitor or ultrasound.