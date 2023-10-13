Some Causes and Features of Scrotal Swelling
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Edema (accumulation of excess fluid in the body)
Swelling that
Often in men with swelling in the legs and sometimes abdomen
In men with disorders that can cause swelling such as heart failure or a severe liver or kidney disorder
A doctor's examination
Sometimes ultrasonography
Hematocele (a collection of blood in the scrotum)
Swelling that
A doctor's examination
Sometimes ultrasonography
Hydrocele (a collection of fluid in the scrotum)
Swelling that
A doctor's examination
Sometimes ultrasonography
Inguinal hernia (a hernia in the groin)
Typically in men who have had a painless bulge in the groin for a long time, often in those already known to have a hernia
A bulge that
Sometimes pain that begins gradually or suddenly, typically when the bulge cannot be pushed back into the abdomen
Only a doctor's examination
Lymphedema (accumulation of lymph fluid)—for example, due to a tropical worm infection called filariasis or present from birth
Rubbery swelling throughout the scrotum
No indentations when the area is pressed
A doctor's examination
Sometimes ultrasonography
Spermatocele (a cyst in the epididymis)
A lump near the top of the testis
A doctor's examination
Sometimes ultrasonography
A hard lump attached to or in the testis
Possibly dull, aching pain or, if the cancer bleeds, sudden sharp pain
Ultrasonography
Blood tests
Sometimes CT of the abdomen, pelvis, and chest
Varicocele (widening of the veins that carry blood from a testis)
Swelling that
Possibly pain and a feeling of fullness when standing
Possibly a shrunken testis (testicular atrophy)
Only a doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography.